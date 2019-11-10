Now tourists can hire jeeps to Mandalapatti
Now tourists can hire jeeps to Mandalapatti

November 10, 2019

Madikeri: As a humane gesture, the Kodagu district authorities have given permission for jeep owners to ferry tourists to the hilly tourist spot Mandalapatti, with some conditions. The Deputy Commissioner has stipulated the hire charges and the vehicle parking slot at the tourist site. 

DC Annies Kanmani Joy had convened a meeting of jeep owners,villagers, gram panchayat officials,at her office here recently, which was attended by SP Dr. Suman.D.Pennekar and other officials.

Addressing the meeting, Annies Kanmani Joy said that jeeps will be allowed to ferry tourists on humanitarian grounds. However only Yellow board vehicles certified by the RTO authorities will be given permission and no white board vehicle will be allowed. The jeeps which ferry tourists on hire will have to start from the designated  stand at Madikeri. The permitted jeeps will have to strictly follow the specified route passing through Raja’s Seat. Also, the jeeps must not pick up passengers at any point enroute Mandalapatti. The jeeps must not cross the speed limit of 40kms an hour,she said and added that gram panchayat officials and the Police will be deployed at several points to keep an eye on the jeeps. She further said that the permission given to jeeps would be cancelled if any complaints are received  and monthly meetings will be held to review the compliance of the conditions.

Continuing, the DC said that the jeep owners must collect only Rs.1,100 up to Mandalapatti  from Madikeri Jeep Stand and Rs.300 from Mandalpatti Gate to the interiors of the hill station. She instructed K. Nidugane Gram Panchayat officials  to install CCTV cameras at designated points and also to erect boards mentioning the fares. The DC also directed the tourism department officials to constitute Mandalapatti Managing and Monitoring Committee comprising two GP members, two members of vehicle owners association and officials from all  concerned departments.

PWD Executive Engineer Ibrahim, RTO Manjunath, Dy.SP Dinesh Kumar, Tourism Assistant Director Raghavendra and Forest Department officials were present.

