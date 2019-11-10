Winners of Brain Bytes-2019 quiz contest

November 10, 2019

Mysuru: Over 250 Pre-University students from more than 20 Colleges in Mysuru, participated in Brain Bytes-2019, a quiz competition organised by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, at its premises in Bogadi recently.

The quiz competition was held with the aim of preparing students to meet the demands of an ever-changing competitive world, besides helping them break the monotony of their everyday academic routine.

Chief guest of the day, S. Balaji, Principal, Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala, Mysuru, in his inaugural address stressed on the need for learning soft skills to make life beautiful. He brought the fact home that all the skills cannot be taught by schools, rather have to be caught by students.

He called upon the youths to focus on all-round growth. He also reminded the audience that knowledge is just information found in documents but wisdom is acquired by applying the knowledge in real life situations.

The contestants participated in 5 rounds — written, online, audio-visual, connect-the-dots and the final rapid-fire. The winners of the competition are as follows:

First prize: Kaushik S. Nandan, N. Advith (Base PU College); Second prize: Abhjith Iyer, H.S. Subhash (SVEI PU College); Third prize: J. Nethra, N. Ananya (Sapient PU College).

Mementos and cash prizes were awarded to the winners. Recognising the enthusiastic participation and commendable performance of the participants, Brain Bytes also awarded cash prizes to all the quarter finalists and semi-finalists numbering 40 teams.

Amrita Director Br. Sunil Dharmapal; Correspondent Br. Venugopal and Principal Dr. Rekha Bhat were present on the occasion.

