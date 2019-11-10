Rotary fetes International Yoga Champ

November 10, 2019

Mysuru: International Yoga Champion Amulya was felicitated by Rotary Mysore Midtown at Rotary Centre recently as part of its initiative to promote talents and stars in various fields.

Noted singer, writer and teacher Shwetha Madappadi was the chief guest who honoured the young talent. She appreciated the talent of Amulya and wished her all the best for her yoga days.

Shwetha also spoke about how we should protect our mother- tongue Kannada and love the language. She along with her team also presented some folk and old Kannada songs.

‘Champion of Champions’

Amulya Narayan, an 8th standard student of Christ Public School, Bogadi, has won ‘Champion of Champions’ title at the International-level Open Yogasana Championship-2019 held at Chikkammanikethana Community Hall in Kuvempunagar.

The event was organised by Brahmashree Narayana Guru Yoga Mandira Trust, Mysuru, in association with Ministry for Disabilities and Senior Citizens Empowerment Department, Senior Citizen Day Care Centre, Government of Karnataka and Mysore Yoga Okkuta.

Apart from this, she has also won 35 International prizes in Yoga competitions. She is the daughter of Narayan and Asha, residents of Dattagalli in Mysuru.

Amulya, who is undergoing Yoga training under Rudresh since 2015, is also undergoing training in Gymnastics for which Rahul is her coach.

