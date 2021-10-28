MLA Ramdas instructs officials to clear buildings encroaching drains

October 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja (KR) MLA S.A. Ramdas has instructed officials to clear buildings that have been constructed by encroaching storm water drains by conducting joint operations involving various Departments.

Addressing a meeting of MCC and MUDA officials and Corporators of various Wards coming under the Constituency at the MCC conference hall here yesterday, MLA Ramdas instructed the officials to get blocked Raja Kaluves cleared of weeds so that rain water could flow smoothly, deploy more jetting machines to de-clog underground drains and solve the problems soon.

Continuing, the MLA instructed the officials to conduct joint operations involving MCC, MUDA and Police Departments and also Taluk Office officials to demolish houses and buildings that have been constructed by encroaching storm water drains.

He also instructed the officials to request the Government to commence National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) scheme in urban places during natural calamities. Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, MCC and MUDA officials were present.