MLA Ramdas lands in K.C and J.C Layouts

Asks officials to relocate saplings planted under power lines

Mysuru: MLA S.A. Ramdas has instructed the officials concerned to immediately take steps to provide all basic facilities including drinking water to K.C and J.C. Layouts besides instructing officials to relocate saplings planted under power lines.

The MLA instructed the officials after inspecting the two layouts along with officials in MCC Ward No. 52 (Earlier 65) yesterday.

Stating that no developmental works were taken up since five years at K.C and J.C Layouts, Ramdas instructed the accompanying officials to take immediate steps to solve these problems.

He asked the officials to supply water, which is being pumped from Melapura to city, develop the road connecting the burial grounds, take steps to prevent water being wasted from public taps, construct scientific footpaths, install LED streetlights on all roads, take steps for smooth flow of traffic on Chamundi Hill road, install an e-toilet to maintain hygiene and to construct building for an anganwadi in the layout.

Do not plant saplings unscientifically: Stating that it has come to his knowledge that saplings were planted unscientifically under power lines in K.C. Layout, MLA Ramdas warned the officials not to repeat such mistakes in future and instructed them to relocate the saplings which were planted under power lines.

Instructing the officials to call for a tender and take up the developmental works of the park in front of Lalitha Mahal Palace which is stopped, he asked the officials to provide stone benches for walkers to take rest and protect trees.

He said that the project to develop 35 acre area into a botanical garden to make it as a tourist spot was conceived during the BJP Govern-ment and was taken up by MUDA which is now lying neglected. He asked the officials concerned to take action in this regard.

Lauding Jain Traders for maintaining cleanliness of the park in Venkatalingaiah Layout, the MLA decided to develop another park with the help of Residents Welfare Association and also develop a park in Jockey Quarters.