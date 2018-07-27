Writer heaps praises on Ministers N. Mahesh and GTD

Mysuru: Writer and retired professor K.S. Bhagawan has welcomed Primary and Secondary Education Minister N. Mahesh’s idea to introduce ‘Open Book’ system, which allows students to refer to text books while writing exams.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Bhagawan said that such ‘Innovative thinking’ will help in reviving the text book reading habit among children, with most of them largely dependent on guides these days.

Stating that N. Mahesh has been doing well ever since he took charge of his department, Prof. Bhagawan observed that the Minister may have mooted the idea in the best interest of students.

The writer also heaped praises on Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD), who initiated his department’s plans during the Hindu month of Ashada, which is generally considered inauspicious. Pooh-poohing the belief that Ashada is inauspicious, he said that it is during this time that the reservoirs in the State are brimming.

Taking a dig at Yeddyurappa for reportedly conducting the ‘Maharudrayaga’ and ‘Shatha Chandika Yaaga,’ he said that such practices are nothing less than superstition.

He slammed superstitious practices like conducting homas, yajnas and wearing a ‘holy thread’ around the wrist for good fortune.

“If rituals like homa and havana can defeat evil forces, let the rituals be conducted on India’s borders with Pakistan and China,” Bhagawan said and called upon the people not to indulge in such practices and say no to blind beliefs. JD(S) leaders Srinivas and Nagesh were present at the press meet.