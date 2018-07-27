Yeddyurappa admitted to Jindal Nature Cure Centre

Bengaluru: Seeking a break from hectic political activities, State BJP President B.S. Yeddyurappa has got admitted to Jindal Nature Cure Centre on the outskirts of the State Capital, for a five-day rest.

Yeddyurappa who seems to be physically tired from hectic campaigning during the Assembly polls and also from the State-wide tour he undertook post polls, got admitted to the centre for getting physical relief.

Yeddyurappa visits the Centre every year to get relief from physical stress and strains.