Yeddyurappa admitted to Jindal Nature Cure Centre
Bengaluru: Seeking a break from hectic political activities, State BJP President B.S. Yeddyurappa has got admitted to Jindal Nature Cure Centre on the outskirts of the State Capital, for a five-day rest.

Yeddyurappa who seems to be physically tired from hectic campaigning during the Assembly polls and also from the State-wide tour he undertook post polls, got admitted to the centre for getting physical relief.

Yeddyurappa visits the Centre every year to get relief from physical stress and strains.

July 27, 2018

