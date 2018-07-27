Thousands climb Chamundi Hill steps on Second Ashada Friday

Mysuru: Thousands of devotees thronged Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills on second Ashada Friday (Ashada Shukravara) today, which coincides with lunar eclipse. However, the footfall was far less as compared with first Ashada Friday on July 20.

The Ashada Friday rituals commenced as early as 3 am under the guidance of the Chief Priest N. Sashishekar Dikshit and Priest Deviprasad. The rituals included Mahanyasa Pooraka Puje, Rudrabhisheka, Panchamrutha abhisheka, Kumkumarchane, Sahasranamarchane and the like. The temple was opened for devotees at 5 am.

Chief Priest Sashishekar Dikshit said that the temple will be closed for devotees at 9 pm today on account of Lunar Eclipse. However, the temple will be open till 11 pm on two other Ashada Fridays on Aug 3 and 10, he added.

As the hill temple will be closed at 9 pm today, the KSRTC will operate buses from Lalitha Mahal helipad to the hill till 6 pm today.

Rajanna, a resident of Bannimantap in city has sponsored decoration of the temple today, with the deity specially decorated with Seshalakshmi Alankara.

Shobha Karandlaje offers prayers: Udupi-Chikkamagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje was among thousands who climbed the hill steps this morning to have darshan of the deity.

Speaking to presspersons, she said that she has been visiting the hill temple during Ashada for the past several years and added that she has prayed for the well being of the State and Country.

Stressing on the need on maintaining unity among Kannadigas, she maintained that the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh State as AP and Telangana has paid little dividends for both the States.

Referring to the call given by some organisations for bandh in 13 districts of North Karnataka on Aug. 2 for demanding a separate State, the MP opposed the call and said that only an united and strong Karnataka will be beneficial to the people of the State.