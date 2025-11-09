Nandi Statue Road work stalled again

November 9, 2025

Contractor delays Chamundi Hill retaining wall project for similar work at Madikeri

PWD to terminate contract; to call for fresh tenders; work to spill over to 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The construction of a retaining wall along the landslide-prone stretch between the View Point and the Nandi Statue on Chamundi Hill has once again come to a halt.

The contractor entrusted with the project has reportedly diverted attention to a similar retaining wall construction in Madikeri, Kodagu district, leaving the Chamundi Hill work incomplete and neglected. Having taken simultaneous contracts at both locations, the contractor is said to have prioritised the Madikeri project over Chamundi Hill.

Owing to the lack of progress, the Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to terminate the contractor’s services for the Chamundi Hill project. Fresh tenders will soon be floated to appoint a new contractor capable of completing the long-pending work.

The project’s urgency stems from repeated landslides that have severely damaged the road between the View Point and the Nandi Statue. A minor landslip occurred in 2019, followed by a major landslide on Oct. 20, 2021. Just eleven days later, on Oct. 31, another slide damaged nearly 80 percent of the road and a third landslide struck on Nov. 4, 2021, barely 10 metres away from the previous site.

Road closed for devotees

Despite the severity of these incidents, the retaining wall remains incomplete even in November 2025. The road continues to remain closed to tourists and devotees, particularly during Dasara and other festive days, when visiting the Nandi monolith holds religious importance.

PWD officials had earlier stated that nearly 80% of the work had been completed and that they aimed to finish it by Dasara 2025. However, the project has faced multiple setbacks — including delayed payments and repeated monsoon disruptions.

The retaining wall project was divided into two phases. The first phase, worth Rs. 9.75 crore, involved constructing a 350-metre wall, after excavation of a 30-ft trench. Of the 350-metre wall, 310 metres have been completed, leaving 40 metres pending. The second phase, valued at Rs. 4.90 crore, aimed to build a 284-metre wall, with 200 metres completed and 84 metres yet to be executed.

Both walls are being built using Reinforced Earth Retaining Structure (RERS) technology, based on recommendations from scientists of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), Bengaluru. The IISc. team conducted soil testing and other studies before suggesting the Geo Trail Technology method for the wall’s construction.

With the current contractor failing to deliver, the PWD is preparing to issue new tenders to ensure project completion. However, the fresh tendering process — following the termination of the existing contract — is expected to take at least two months.

As a result, the retaining wall work will likely spill over into 2026. The PWD has a narrow three-month window early next year to complete the task before the onset of the monsoon in May-June, which could again disrupt progress.