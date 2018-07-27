City youth catches chain snatcher at Bengaluru

Mysuru: In an act of dare devilry, a youth from the city, who is working at Bengaluru, caught hold of a chain snatcher at Bengaluru last night.

S. Sharath, 25, son of Assistant Sub-Inspector Sathyanarayana attached to CAR and resident of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar in the city, had gone to attend his sister’s birthday at Kumaraswamy Layout in Bengaluru last evening. As Sharath was having dinner along with other guests at about 10.15 pm, two scooter-borne miscreants, who arrived at the venue under the guise of guests, yanked off his sister Shwetha’s 40-gram gold chain and fled the spot. But an alert Sharath followed the scooter on his Apache motorcycle and succeeded in catching one of the miscreants after a hot chase of more than 8 kms amidst traffic while the other miscreant managed to flee with the scooter under the cover of darkness.

After nabbing the miscreant, he called the Kumaraswamy Layout Police, who rushed to the spot and took the chain snatcher, identified as Chetan of Yelachanahalli, into custody.

The Bengaluru City Police have commended Sharath’s alertness and dare devilry in nabbing the chain snatcher, it is learnt.