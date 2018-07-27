Mysurean takes over as National President of Ladies Circle India
Mysuru:  Namrata H. Shenoy, an MBA graduate from Mysuru, took over as the National President of Ladies Circle India at a ceremony held at Hotel Ramada in Lucknow recently.

Namrata is the wife of Industrialist Harish Shenoy, who was also the National President for Round Table India (RTI) in the year 2013 – 14, a counterpart of Ladies Circle India.

To commemorate 50 years of Ladies Circle India since its inception in 1968, the 50th National Agm  has taken up a new initiative of sanitation project “Swatchalay” to build at least 200 toilets in all underprivileged schools at 50 different locations in the country.

Ladies Circle India, a 1,700 member strong organisation,  comprises young like-minded women in the age of 18 to 40 and are wives of members of Round Table India. In addition to the financial support received from corporate donors, the members of Ladies Circle India also contribute their funds towards the projects thereby acting as force multipliers.

While there are several Community Service Projects being implemented concurrently by Round Table India and Ladies Circle India across the country, “Freedom Through Education” is the ongoing National Project of Round Table India aimed at supporting education of underprivileged children.

Round Table India and Ladies Circle India are involved in building Class Rooms, Toilets and providing other amenities like Drinking water facility, Library, Science lab etc., to schools that are catering to children from underprivileged sections of the society.

July 27, 2018

