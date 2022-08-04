MLA takes out padayatra in Kumbarakoppal

August 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra on Wednesday took out a padayatra in Kumbarakoppal to hear public grievances.

Nagendra, who commenced the padayatra from Mahadeshwara Temple at Kumbarakoppal, directed the officials to take action on public complaints.

Responding to complaints that most of the roads in the area are in a poor state, Nagendra assured to grant funds under MCC corpus fund and under his MLA Fund.

Taking note of irregular power supply to Karnataka Slum Clearance Board Colony, he instructed the officials to fix the problem in a fortnight. He also directed to undertake repair of broken cables.

Assuring that the residents of Slum Board Colony will be distributed Title Deeds soon, the MLA said that the matter was discussed at an Ashraya Samithi meeting recently, during which it was decided to issue the same.

Nagendra also directed to lay pipelines for providing fresh domestic water connections in the locality and to expedite the works. He asked officials to clear the drainages filled with silt and garbage in storm water drains and also to build a protection wall to all drainages.

A number of elderly persons sought pension under Government Schemes, when the MLA assured to ensure that all eligible persons in the Colony will be sanctioned old-age pension. The MLA, who noticed huge branches of trees fallen on the road behind PKTB Sanatorium, directed the officials to clear the branches and thus facilitate smooth vehicular movement.

Pointing out that the Slum Clearance Board has carried out a survey of shelterless poor families in the Colony, he said that measures will be taken for the construction of houses at a cost of Rs.4.98 lakh, if the beneficiaries pay their contribution of Rs.48,000 to the Slum Board.

Keep away middlemen

Nagendra, who paid a surprise visit to the Ashraya Scheme section of the MCC Zonal Office at V.V. Mohalla, directed the officials to keep middlemen away. The MLA also reviewed the progress of Ashraya Housing Scheme works and the measures taken for issuance of Title Deeds to revenue site owners. Nominated Corporator Chikkavenkatu, BJP leaders Kumaragowda, Narasimhamurthy, Bhyrappa, Ashwath, Pramod, Praveen, Ramu, Sarvesh, Kiran, Naga, Jayanna, Chamaraja Constituency Ashraya Samithi members Anuj Saraswath, Mahesh, Dinesh Gowda and others accompanied the MLA.