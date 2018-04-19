MLA Vasu,  5 others file nominations

Mysuru: Today being the third day of filing the nomination papers to the 2018 Assembly polls, candidates from Congress, JD(S), AAP, SDPI and Bharatiya Janashakti Congress filed their papers with the respective Returning Officers (ROs) in city this morning.

Vasu, the incumbent Congress MLA from Chamaraja, submitted his papers to the RO at his office in the second floor of the MCC main office on Sayyaji Rao Road here.

Vasu, who arrived at the MCC office in his car without any pomp and show, proceeded to RO K.H. Jagadish’s chamber along with leaders B.K. Prakash, Lokesh Rao, Pradeep Kumar and City Congress President R. Murthy, submitted three sets of papers along with Forms ‘A’ and ‘B’ to the RO.

K.V. Mallesh, the JD(S) candidate from Krishnaraja (KR), filed three sets of papers with RO Mohammed Zubair at RO office in the ground floor of MCC main office. Mallesh, who arrived at 101 Ganapathi Temple in Agrahara along with his supporters, offered puja and proceeded to the RO’s office in a procession. Accompanied by JD(S) activists Narayana and Santosh, Mallesh submitted the papers to the RO.

Malavika Gubbivani, a software engineer and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Chamaraja, submitted her nomination papers to the RO at his office on the second floor of MCC main building. Malavika and about 25 supporters, who assembled near Jaganmohan Palace, came to the RO office in a procession and submitted two sets of nomination papers along with the ‘B’ Form issued by the party to RO K.H. Jagadish.

H.V. Keshavaprasad, an Independent candidate from Chamundeshwari, filed his nomination papers with RO B. Venkatesh at the office located in Mini Vidhana Soudha.

M.S. Praveen, a Bharatiya Janashakthi Congress candidate from Chamundeshwari, submitted one set of papers to RO B. Venkatesh at Mini Vidhana Soudha.

Abdul Majid, the N.R. Constituency Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) candidate, was to file his nomination papers at the RO office in Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Nazarbad. Abdul Majid along with about 500 of his supporters, who assembled near Abu Akhil Masjid in Beedi Colony here, took out a procession to the RO office. He was yet to reach the RO office, when we went to the Press.

Nomination papers will be received between 11 am and 3 pm.