MLC demands immediate appointment of MDA Commr.
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MLC demands immediate appointment of MDA Commr.

July 15, 2026

Mysuru: Maintaining that Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) has been left orphaned by the Government with the non-appointment of  a regular Commissioner, BJP MLC Raghu Kautilya alleged that the MDA has been virtually functioning from the residence of Urban Development Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

Addressing a press meet at BJP Office in city this morning, Raghu said that Dr. Yathindra, instead of posting a regular Commissioner for MDA, has appointed the previous In-charge Commissioner K.R. Rakshith as his Private Secretary.

“In the absence of a Commissioner and other key posts lying vacant for long, the functioning of MDA has turned into chaos for general public,” he alleged.

“The State Government has not come up with the outcome of the previous MUDA (now MDA) 50:50 sites scam report, in which the family members of the previous Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are allegedly involved. This has given rise to suspicions that the accused, who are politically and economically influential, are being shielded,” he contended adding that attempts are being made to cover up the entire sites scam.

Urging the Government to seize 10,000 sites which have been illegally allotted, the MLC demanded the intervention of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to render justice to the public, who are waiting for MDA sites for decades.

He also wanted the CM to withdraw the Urban Development portfolio from Dr. Yathindra (son of Siddaramaiah) as his presence will definitely bear an influence on MUDA scam probe.

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