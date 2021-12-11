MLC polls: Mysuru-Chamarajanagar records 99.73 percent voting

December 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Legislative Council polls from Local Authorities Constituencies for the dual member Mysuru-Chamarajanagar seat held yesterday, saw a voter turnout of 99.73 percent, just short of cent percent polling.

Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly and Council, members of all Urban Local Bodies including City Corporations and members of Gram Panchayats form the electorate for the Local Authorities’ Constituencies.

Voting took place from 8 am till 4 pm on Dec.10 and the fate of all seven candidates would be known on Dec.14, when counting of votes will be taken up. Seven candidates are: Raghu R. Kautilya of BJP, Dr. D. Thimmaiah of Congress, C.N. Manjegowda of JD(S), Vatal Nagaraj of Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha and independent candidates Gurulingaiah, K.C. Basavarajaswamy and R. Manjunath.

A total of 6,769 out of the 6,787 voters cast their ballots, which resulted in overall percentage of 99.73 percent, with Mysuru recording 99.76 percent polling and Chamarajanagar a little less with 99.69 percent polling. Though polling began on a moderate note in the morning, it picked up momentum in the afternoon and peaked thereafter as the poll ended at 4 pm.

Mysuru taluk saw 585 of the 586 voters exercising their franchise. Similar was the case in respect of other taluks of the district as well as in Chamarajanagar, which saw hardly a couple of voters failing to cast their votes.

City MLAs L. Nagendra, S.A. Ramdas, Tanveer Sait and G.T. Devegowda, MLCs Sandesh Nagaraj and Marithibbegowda and city Mayor Sunanda Palanetra were among those who exercised their franchise in city.

Elsewhere in the State too, there was near cent percent polling as the State recorded 99.80 percent voting for the biennial election to 25 MLC seats from Local Authorities’ Constituency. While Kolar district recorded the highest polling with 99.93 percent, Belagavi was the lowest with 99.01 percent.

The counting of votes for all the 25 Constituencies will be taken up on Dec.14. While the BJP and the Congress are contesting in 20 seats, the JD(S) is contesting in only six seats, where it has a strong presence. The BJP hopes to gain majority in the 75-member upper house by winning at least 15 seats.