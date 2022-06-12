All set for South Graduates Constituency LC polls tomorrow

June 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The fate of 19 candidates will be known tomorrow (June 13) when graduate voters go to the polling booths to elect their representative for the Legislative Council seat from South Graduates Constituency.

The Constituency comprises four districts — Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan — and the authorities have made all preparations for ensuring free and fair polls, with voting to take place from 8 am till 5 pm. Though there are 19 candidates in the fray, the poll seems to be a four-cornered contest between BJP candidate M.V. Ravishankar, Congress candidate Madhu G. Madegowda, JD(S) candidate H.K. Ramu and Prasanna N. Gowda, who is backed by KRRS, DSS, AAP and other organisations.

The Constituency has 1,41,961 voters and the election authorities have set up 150 polling booths across the four districts, including 66 in Mysuru. The voting will be of preferential type and the candidate who secures more than 50 percent of first preferential votes polled will be declared the winner.

The counting of votes will be taken up at Maharani’s women’s College of Commerce and Management located on Valmiki Road at Paduvarahalli in city at 8 am on June15 and the results will be announced the same day.

Last time when the elections was held in 2016, the Constituency saw a poor turnout of just over 40 percent. The authorities and political parties and candidates alike, are making all efforts for ensuring a high voter turnout this time, with the Government declaring a special casual holiday tomorrow for the polls.

The Election Commission has deployed over 600 personnel for poll duty and the Police will be providing tight security around all the polling booths.

Meanwhile the mustering for Mysuru city and taluk was held at MCC Office this morning.