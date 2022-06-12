Removing vehicle is a daunting task on Vishwamanava Double Road

June 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The growing Mysuru city has enough of its share of parking woes. A new trend is gaining ground where two-wheelers are parked one behind another due to the acute shortage of parking space.

Take the Vishwamanava Double Road that connects Kuvempunagar and Saraswathipuram for example.

One-line parking is allowed on the road for the shopkeepers and the public. But here, vehicles park in two to three lines covering nearly half of the road, making it difficult for commuters and pedestrians.

The vehicle density in the City of Palaces is ever-growing and the numbers have already crossed the 10 lakh mark and show no signs of stopping. Of the vehicles, two-wheelers account for the majority at 80 percent, closely followed by four-wheelers and three-wheelers.

Another reason for haphazard parking is in the form of two-wheelers standing on side-stands. In the case of the centre stand, there will be sufficient space left for the vehicles to stand on either side.

Also, it becomes a Herculean task to remove the vehicle in case it is parked on the front line or somewhere in the middle of the parking line. Residents of the area complain that it is difficult to get out of their houses along with their bikes as the road is full of vehicles parked one behind another.

Though many gates in the front of the houses proudly bear the boards announcing ‘No parking in front of the gates’, vehicles are brazenly parked just in front of the gates, making it difficult for the house owners to take out their vehicles.

The Traffic Police, who are usually enthusiastic about removing such roadblocks, have turned a blind eye toward this problem on the main road. Like other main roads of Mysuru, even the Vishwamanava Double Road, though boasts of many commercial buildings, does not have cellars to provide parking facilities.

Of the vehicles parked, most belong to the shopkeepers and the staff employed by them and the vehicles are parked from the morning till they close for the day’s business. As such, the space left for others to park is not much.