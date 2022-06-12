Music concert marks Nalwadi’s 138th birth anniversary

June 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking the 138th birth anniversary of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the city’s Sri Krishna Ganasabha had organised a music concert at Alwar Kala Bhavan, Sri Krishna Temple Complex, in Gokulam 3rd Stage last evening.

Star of Mysore Founder-Editor K.B. Ganapathy inaugurated the concert by lighting the lamp and offering floral tributes to the portrait of Nalwadi.

Speaking on the occasion, K.B. Ganapathy said that classical music enthrals all those who have knowledge of music. “Though I do not have a close understanding of classical music, participating in different music concerts has been a refreshing experience,” he said.

Noting that people gather much earlier for musical evenings and Bhavageethe concerts, he observed that only those interested in classical music will attend such dedicated concerts.

Pointing out that artistes need not feel disappointed for performing even before a small audience, he opined that a musician who is well-versed in the art will automatically attract a large audience.

Stating that he has known Sridhararaj Urs of Sri Krishna Ganasabha for well over four decades, Ganapathy said that Urs has continued to actively engage in social activities even after retirement from service.

Lauding Urs for taking Sri Krishna Ganasabha to greater heights, he announced that he would be giving a ‘Sri Rama Pattabhisheka’ photo to Sri Krishna Ganasabha.

Picture shows Vidushi Manasi Prasad presenting a vocal concert on the occasion. She is accompanied by Vidwan M. Keshav on violin and Vidwan A. Radhesh on mridanga.

“According to Bhagavan Buddha, both the donor and the recipient are equally big. We have an unbreakable bond with such generous personalities,” he said.

The inauguration was followed by a vocal music concert by Vidushi Manasi Prasad. She was accompanied by Vid. M. Keshav on violin and Vid. A. Radhesh on mridanga. Sri Krishna Ganasabha President B.S. Sridhararaj Urs and others were present.

As part of Nalwadi’s birth anniversary celebrations, the next musical concert will be held on June 18 at 6 pm at Sri Krishna Ganasabha, which will be presented by vocalist Vidushi Aishwarya Vidya Raghunath. She will be accompanied by Vidushi Adithi Krishna Prakash on violin and Vidwan Tumkur B. Ravishankar on mridanga.