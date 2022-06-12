While PM Modi will perform at Mysore Palace…Union Ministers to stretch, bend at ancient temples, monuments

June 12, 2022

New Delhi: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Yoga at the Mysore Palace on June 21 as part of the International Day of Yoga, several Union Ministers will head to ancient temples and monuments of cultural significance and other sites significant to their respective Ministries to mark the occasion.

Modi’s entire Cabinet will participate in the Yoga Day programmes to be held at different places in the country. Apart from 29 Cabinet Ministers, all the Ministers of State have also been given the responsibility of participating in places of importance.

Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in a Yoga programme at the famous Jyotirlinga Trimbakeshwar Temple complex in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in a Yoga programme in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be in the Yoga programme at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will do Yoga at Delhi’s Lotus Temple. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will do Yoga at Zero Mile, Nagpur, Smriti Irani at Lucknow Residency in Lucknow while Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will do Yoga in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh.

Union Minister Arjun Munda will do Yoga in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand while Piyush Goyal will do Yoga at Marine Drive in Mumbai. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will do Yoga at Kangra Fort in Himachal Pradesh, Bhupendra Yadav will participate in a Yoga programme in Ayodhya, UP, Pralhad Joshi will do Yoga in Karnataka’s Group of Monuments Hampi, Narayan Rane will perform Yoga at Pune Metro Station in Pune, Maharashtra. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will do Yoga at the famous Fatehpur Sikri Fort in UP while Union Minister Virendra Kumar will perform Yoga at Amarkantak, the origin of the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh will do Yoga at Harki Paidi in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Jyotiraditya Scindia at Gwalior Fort in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, R.C.P. Singh will perform Yoga at the famous Mahabodhi Temple in Gaya, Bihar and Ashwini Vaishnav will perform Yoga at the famous Konark Sun Temple complex in Puri, Odisha.

Union Minister Pashupati Paras will perform Yoga at Hastinapur, the famous historical site of UP, R.K. Singh in Bihar’s famous Nalanda Mahavihar while Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will perform Yoga in Sardar Patel’s Statue of Unity Courtyard in Kevadiya, Gujarat.

Union Minister Purushottam Rupala will perform Yoga at Dholavira, a famous historical Harappan civilization site in the Kutch region of Gujarat, Hardeep Singh Puri will perform Yoga at Red Fort in Delhi, G. Kishan Reddy will perform Yoga at the Anand Sagar Lake site in Telangana while Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur will participate in the Yoga programme at Nalagarh Fort in Himachal.

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh will do Yoga at Kurukshetra, a historical site in Haryana while Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will perform Yoga at Sam Sand Dunes, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.