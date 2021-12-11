Ballot boxes kept in safe custody

December 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With elections over, the fate of all the seven candidates who had contested the Legislative Council polls from Local Authorities Constituency for the dual member Mysuru-Chamarajanagar seat has been sealed in the ballot boxes.

After the polling ended at 4 pm yesterday, all the ballot boxes were sealed and taken to de-mustering centres at the respective taluk headquarters in both the districts , following which they were moved to Maharani’s Commerce and Management College for Women located on Valmiki road in Paduvarahalli, under tight Police security.

The sealed ballot boxes are kept in the strong room of the College and Police are keeping a round-the-clock vigil of the strong room.

Counting of votes will be taken up at the College at 8 am on Dec.14 and results will be announced the same day.