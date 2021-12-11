Ballot boxes kept in safe custody
News

Ballot boxes kept in safe custody

December 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With elections over, the fate of all the seven candidates who had contested the Legislative Council polls from Local Authorities Constituency for the dual member Mysuru-Chamarajanagar seat has been sealed in the ballot boxes.

After the polling ended at 4 pm yesterday, all the ballot boxes were sealed and taken to de-mustering centres at the respective taluk headquarters in both the districts , following which they were moved to Maharani’s Commerce and Management College for Women located on  Valmiki road in Paduvarahalli, under tight Police security.

The sealed ballot boxes are kept in the strong room of the College and Police are keeping a round-the-clock vigil of the strong room.

Counting of votes will be taken up at the College at 8 am on Dec.14 and results will be announced the same day.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching