State Vokkaligara Sangha and Brahmin Mahasabha elections tomorrow

December 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The election to Karnataka State Vokkaligara Sangha will be held tomorrow (Dec.12).

The polling will take place for 35 Director posts of the Sangha, out of which three Directors from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district will be elected.

There are a total of 9 candidates, including 2 women candidates, in the fray for the three seats from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Nilgiris districts.

The candidates in the fray are Dr. K. Mahadev, a noted Orthopedist of the city, Corporator K.V. Sridhar, MCDCC Bank Director M.B. Manjegowda, Susheela Nanjappa, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Co-operative Society President C.G. Gangadhar, Sumitra Ramesh of Kundali Seva Trust, Satish Gowda, Palaksha and Raghu. While Dr. K. Mahadev, K.V. Sridhar and M.B. Manjegowda have formed a syndicate, the rest six candidates are contesting on their own.

There are a total of 25,344 voters in the three districts, with Mysuru taluk having the highest number of voters (13,081) while Nilgiris has the lowest (59).

The voting will take place from 7 am till 5 pm tomorrow (Dec.12) and the counting of votes will be taken up on Dec.15.

In the city, the polling will take place at Sri Jayachamarajendra Scouts and Guides Bhavan, Baden Powell School near the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, which is the lone centre in city.

The other centres in the district are: Vidyodaya Arts and Commerce College at T. Narasipur, Government Higher Primary School on Karigowda Street in Hunsur town, Government Higher Primary School beside TMC Office at Periyapatna and H.D. Deve Gowda Samudaya Bhavan at K.R.Nagar.

Brahmin Mahasabha

The polls to elect the President of Akhila Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha too will take place tomorrow (Dec.12). There are three candidates in the fray — Ashok Harnahalli, senior advocate and former Advocate General of Karnataka, S. Raghunath and Lakshmikanth.

The polling will be held from 10 am till 3 pm at Bhagini Seva Samaja near Sarada Vilas College in Krishnamurthypuram, which is the lone centre in the city.