Brisk polling for Vokkaligara Sangha and Brahmin Mahasabha elections

December 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The election to the Board of Directors of Karnataka State Vokkaligara Sangha, having headquarters at Bengaluru, witnessed brisk polling as voters lined up in queues at Baden Powell School in Scouts and Guides Ground near the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here this morning. This was the only centre in the city .

A total of 9 candidates — Dr. K. Mahadev, a senior Orthopedician, Dr. M.B. Manjegowda, a Railway engineer and MCDCC Bank Director, Corporator K.V. Sridhar, C.G. Gangadhar, a hotelier and President of Naadaprabhu Kempegowda Co-operative Society, Susheela Nanjappa, a noted Co-operator, Beedanahalli Satish Gowda, Sumitra Ramesh, Palaksha and Raju — are contesting for 3 posts of Directors from Mysuru-Chamarajanagar-Nilgiris districts.

There are over 25,300 voters who have to choose three candidates. The voters were asked to carry the identity cards issued by the Sangha.The polling which began at 7am, will conclude at 5pm.

The counting of votes will be taken up on Dec.15.

Brisk polling for Brahmin Mahasabha too

The polling to elect the President of Akhila Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha, headquartered at Bengaluru, too saw brisk voting. The polling took place at Bhagini Seva Samaja, in Krishnamurthypuram, from 10am till 3pm. There were a total of over 4,000 voters.

There are three candidates in the fray— Senior Advocate and former Advocate General of Karnataka Ashok Harnahalli, S. Raghunath and R. Lakshmikanth.The counting of votes will be taken up after the polls at Bengaluru on Dec.19, it is learnt.

Acclaimed writer and Saraswathi Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa, Vangipura Mutt Seer Ilai Alwar Swamiji, Mysuru District Brahmins Association President D.T. Prakash, and other community leaders and elected representatives were among those who cast their ballot.