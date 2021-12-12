Crowds return to city’s many exhibition venues

December 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Live events plays a significant role in society, economically, socially and psychologically. Till now, nearly all mass gathering events were banned in the city as they were suspected of presenting a considerable risk for the transmission of COVID-19.

Having endured a dull phase for more than a year, Mysuru city’s cultural, economic and exhibition spaces are beginning to attract footfall despite the imminent threat of the Omicron variant and the third wave. Vaccination has given a big boost for the crowds to gain fearless entry into exhibitions.

Take for example the 66-day special exhibition-2021, organised jointly by Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) and Tourism Department, at Dasara Exhibition Grounds. The expo has been attracting crowds and on an average, over 2,000 to 3,000 footfalls are recorded every day and on weekends, the crowd surges to anywhere between 8,000 and 9,500.

Yesterday being a Saturday, over 7,800 people entered the Expo Grounds and spent time shopping, eating and enjoying a wide variety of entertainment activities. But all the COVID protocols are strictly being followed at the venue. The exhibition began on Nov. 27 and is open to the public between 3.30 pm and 9 pm till Jan. 30, 2022.

Adults entering the exhibition are being charged Rs. 30 and children between 5 years and 12 years are charged Rs. 20. The last Annual Dasara Exhibition was held in 2019. A parking fee of Rs. 20 for cars and Rs. 10 for two-wheelers is being charged and vaccination certificates are checked before allowing entry.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, KEA Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda said that crowds are more during weekends and the response was good. “There are many takers for amusement items and also food. People are enjoying the vast space and the threat of infection is absent here. We have taken all precautions and have deployed security guards to prevent mass gathering of people at a particular point,” he said.

There are 142 shops, 25 to 30 food outlets and over 10 amusement venues. “Depending on the response of people, we are thinking of extending the exhibition by one hour during weekends and it might start from 2 pm from next week,” he said.

Nasir Khan, a cloth merchant at the exhibition told SOM that sales are good and there are a number of visitors.

“Not all visitors buy stuff, but I can say that sales are encouraging. There is no loss and the event has boosted our confidence levels as most of the population are vaccinated,” he said.