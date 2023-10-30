People flock Dasara Exhibition in hordes; Expo to end on Jan. 12

October 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Dasara Exhibition, a highly anticipated and celebrated event, continues to draw a large number of visitors even after the Dasara festivities. Yesterday, being a Sunday, more than 40,000 people flocked to the exhibition, highlighting its enduring popularity.

According to Rajesh G. Gowda, the CEO of the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA), the exhibition will remain open until Jan. 12, 2024, providing ample time for people to enjoy its offerings. Cultural programmes are scheduled daily to attract visitors, and these programmes will run until Jan. 12.

Mysuru, coupled with the illumination and other attractions, is attracting thousands of visitors. Hotels and resorts reported decent accommodation bookings, especially on Saturdays and Sundays, with numerous inquiries starting from the previous Friday. The Government has extended the illumination event until Nov. 4.

The rush to witness the illumination spectacle begins at 6 pm, causing traffic congestion, especially in the Central Business District and the roads leading to the city’s entrance. Exhibition tickets are available until 10 pm on weekends and until 9.30 pm on weekdays, with the venue closing at 11 pm.

The exhibition offers a wide range of attractions, including handloom sales, over 200 stalls with various products, fun and games, food stalls serving delicious cuisine and numerous entertainment options.

“It is not just a place for purchases but a wholesome entertainment option for families, including cultural glimpses and performances,” Rajesh said. Many cultural troupes and individual performers have expressed interest in performing at the Dasara exhibition.

The exhibition includes dedicated sections for handloom sales, allowing visitors to explore and purchase a variety of handcrafted textiles, clothing, and fabrics. This supports local artisans and promotes traditional craftsmanship. The stalls feature items such as clothing, accessories, handicrafts, artwork, jewellery and more.

Vendors also note that the exhibition is an excellent venue to purchase handloom products like sarees, kurtas, and bedsheets at very reasonable prices while maintaining high quality. This year’s exhibition awarded a total tender of Rs. 11.50 crore.

Furthermore, the exhibition offers fun and games suitable for both children and adults, and food enthusiasts can embark on a culinary journey at the food stalls, which serve a wide variety of dishes, including local specialties and fried foods to cater to diverse tastes.