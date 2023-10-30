Encroachment of Govt. land on KRS Road
News

Encroachment of Govt. land on KRS Road

October 30, 2023

MUDA issues notice to demolish encroachment

Mysore/Mysuru: A building is being construct by allegedly encroaching MUDA land at Gokulam 1st Stage on KRS Road and the MUDA Zone-4 Zonal Officer, on Oct. 27, has issued notice to one J. Honnamma and Seetha  in this regard.

In the notice, it is mentioned that the land (No. 97) facing KRS Road in Gokulam 1st Stage is encroached and construction of a building and compound is being undertaken.

The land, measuring (76.00 + 35.50) 2 x 64.21, was allotted by MUDA but the land adjacent to it belonging to MUDA, has been encroached and apart from the construction of a building, foundation for constructing a compound has been dug up.

The Zonal Officer has issued a notice to demolish the building and compound which has encroached the MUDA land failing which the MUDA will initiate legal action to demolish the encroached part.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching