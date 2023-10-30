Encroachment of Govt. land on KRS Road

October 30, 2023

MUDA issues notice to demolish encroachment

Mysore/Mysuru: A building is being construct by allegedly encroaching MUDA land at Gokulam 1st Stage on KRS Road and the MUDA Zone-4 Zonal Officer, on Oct. 27, has issued notice to one J. Honnamma and Seetha in this regard.

In the notice, it is mentioned that the land (No. 97) facing KRS Road in Gokulam 1st Stage is encroached and construction of a building and compound is being undertaken.

The land, measuring (76.00 + 35.50) 2 x 64.21, was allotted by MUDA but the land adjacent to it belonging to MUDA, has been encroached and apart from the construction of a building, foundation for constructing a compound has been dug up.

The Zonal Officer has issued a notice to demolish the building and compound which has encroached the MUDA land failing which the MUDA will initiate legal action to demolish the encroached part.