Over 21 buses destroyed in fire at Bengaluru
Over 21 buses destroyed in fire at Bengaluru

October 30, 2023

Bengaluru: Over 21 out of 30 private buses that were parked at Veerabhadra Nagar here were destroyed in a major fire this morning. Fire and Emergency Services personnel, who have reached the spot, are fighting hard to control the fire to prevent it from spreading further.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but it is suspected that it might have started from a garage that is close to the spot where the buses were parked for repairs.

Sources said that due to the intensity of the heat generated from the fire, a few diesel tanks of buses blasted causing the fire to spread to other buses.

Sources also said that the sparks due to welding work undertaken nearby ignited the fire which soon spread to other buses. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Fire-fighters were dousing the fire when we went to the Press.

