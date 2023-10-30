Kannada Rajyotsava rehearsal held
October 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the grand 68th Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations on Nov. 1, the two-day march-past parade rehearsal began this morning at Oval Grounds in city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) City Armed Reserve (CAR) A. Maruti led the rehearsal which began at 7.30 am. Troops of Karnataka Armed Reserve Police (KARP), Mounted Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), City Armed Reserve (CAR), Home  Guards, NCC, Police Public School, Navodaya School and Boys and Girls Wing of Seva Dal and Police Band participated in the rehearsal today.

Sharanappa Dasanur,  DIG,Karnataka Police Academy (KPA), Mysuru was the Parade Commander of the rehearsal.

Palace ACP Chandrashekar, Reserve Police Inspectors Murthy, Somanna, Srinivas, Anand and other officials participated in the rehearsal which  will be held tomorrow also.

