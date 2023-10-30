Dasara procession: Four cultural troupes bag prizes
News

Dasara procession: Four cultural troupes bag prizes

October 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Four cultural troupes have won prizes for excellent performance during the Jumboo Savari procession held here on the concluding day of Dasara festival on Oct. 24.

C. Chandra Naika of Sri Mallikarjuna Kudubiholi Janapada Kala Sangha, Heggunje in Udupi district, has bagged the first prize for excellent Gumate Dance.

C. Manjunath of Adidravida Tamate Mattu Nagari Samskrutika Kalavrunda, Mysuru,  has shared the second prize with Ambale Shivanna of Sri Basaveshwara Veeragase Janapada Kalatanda, Mysuru.  While C. Manjunath and team excelled in Tamate and Nagari, Ambale Shivanna excelled in Veerabhadra Kunitha.

J.M. Manjunath of Sri Nanjundeshwara Garudi Gombe Nrutya Yuvakara Sangha, Jangamakote in Chikkaballapur district has secured third prize for Garudi Gombe performance.

The first prize winner gets Rs.15,000, each of the two second prize winners will get Rs.5,000 (prize money Rs.10,000) and the third prize winner gets Rs.5,000, according to Dasara Procession Sub-Committee.

