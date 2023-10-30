Conclave on prevention of sexual harassment held

October 30, 2023

CII Mysuru deliberates on breaking barriers and empowering gender neutrality across all sectors

Mysore/Mysuru: CII Mysuru recently organised Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Conclave 2023 on ‘Breaking Barriers and Em-powering Gender Neutrality Across All Sectors.’ The event was held at the Infosys Campus, Mysuru.

The objective of the conclave was to ignite discussions, inspire action and initiate a transformative journey towards meaningful change, with a special emphasis on identifying and dismantling barriers while actively promoting gender neutrality.

It addressed key focal points, including legal compliance and framework, policies and prevention measures, creating a safe work environment, employee training and awareness, the role of HR in POSH compliance, employee well-being, and counselling, conducting fair and Impartial Investigations through digital solutions for case management, future trends, and case studies, and corporate responsibility.

Naziya Sultana, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Mysuru Division, emphasised the importance of fostering a conducive work environment and stated that self-defence is the initial step to combat sexual harassment in the workplace.

Sam Cherian, Chairman of CII Mysuru Zone, underscored the necessity of POSH, stating that it is an ethical obligation and that a safe and positive environment is also a storehouse of productivity.

Eswara Rao, Vice-Chairman of CII Mysuru Zone, highlighted the existence of POSH in different forms. He emphasised the role of women in our lives as life bearers and stressed the duty to protect and respect them.

Vinayak Hegde, Vice-President and Centre Head at Infosys Mysuru, spoke about Infosys being a pioneer in the implementation of the POSH Act and praised CII Mysuru’s active role in facilitating this crucial initiative in Mysuru.

Savitha Mallappa, Convenor of CSR, HR/IR & Women Panel at CII Mysuru, emphasised that POSH and gender neutrality are integral in creating a safe, equitable, and thriving workplace that benefits both individuals and organisations.

Preet Kushalappa Kodira, Co-Convenor of the Women Panel at CII Mysuru, discussed the objective of the conclave, highlighting the need for the implementation of the POSH Act 2013 in organisations across various sectors. She encouraged Mysuru-based companies to collaborate on this important social concern and shared best practices from Infosys.

Expert speakers included G.C. Yamuna, Legal Consultant at SASHA India, and trainer and investigation expert, who delved into intensive aspects of the POSH Act. P.M. Hemalatha Senior Manager, HR (Business Partnering, L&D) and Chairperson of POSH (for Robert Bosch India Ltd), Bosch Limited, provided insights into the best practices and implementation of POSH in the manufacturing industry.

Sarah Isabel Kelman, Associate Director at Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., discussed the challenges faced in the hospitality industry and the implementation of POSH with respect to gender neutrality.

The conclave had over 90 attendees from diverse industries and sectors. It concluded with a day of engaging discussions, sharing of best practices in manufacturing, service-based industries and hospitality, as well as insightful case studies and real-world examples. The event aimed to drive a powerful movement towards gender neutrality and inclusivity, fostering an environment of knowledge-sharing and collaboration.