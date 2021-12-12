Good response to MyRealty-2021

December 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day mega property show MyRealty-2021, organised by Builders Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre and Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) at Cosmopolitan Club ground in city is getting good response.

Over the last two days, more than 3,500 visitors visited the over 45 stalls at the venue and the organisers are expecting the crowd to touch 5,000 when the expo concludes today at 9 pm. According to the organisers, there is a demand for villas and apartments and many people have expressed keen interest in buying properties in Mysuru.

Over 35 companies are showcasing their projects in and around Mysuru, heart of the city and also outskirts. People are interested in the facilities at layouts, Government concessions and also offers the builders are publicising. Even the loan facilities and EMI options were sought for, said organisers.

BAI Mysore Centre Chairman K. Ajit Narayan told Star of Mysore that they were expecting 5,000 people by the end of this evening.

“There is a steady stream of visitors and the real estate sector is looking up. At least 30 percent of the total visitors have expressed their willingness to buy properties and it is a process that will take at least two to three months to materialise,” he explained.

BAI and CREDAI are thinking of hosting such expos twice a year from 2022. “We are holding such mega events and everything of real estate is available under one roof. From next year, we are likely to hold MyRealty twice a year instead of one annual event,” he added.