MYREALTY-2021 Property Show in city from Dec. 10

December 8, 2021

Mysuru: Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre and Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), Mysore, have organised a three-day Mega Property Show, MYREALTY-2021, from Dec. 10 to 12 at Cosmopolitan Club grounds in city in aid of Mysore Builders’ Charitable Trust.

Addressing a press meet in city this morning, Expo Committee Chairman T.N. Parthasarathi said that the Property Show will be inaugurated by NR Group Chairman R. Guru at 10 am on Friday. CREDAI Karnataka President Chaitanya Kulkarni, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda, who is also the President of Cosmopolitan Club, will be the guests of honour.

Parthasarathi said that reputed builders, apartment and land developers from Mysuru and Bengaluru will be showcasing their projects at the Property Expo and added that even Banks will be taking part to brief about loans available with them.

Pointing out that the public can benefit from the various projects and loan facilities under one roof, Parthasarathi said that several companies will be providing additional discount to buyers, who book properties at the expo.

The property show will be open from 10 am to 8.30 pm on all three days and Rs. 20 entry fee is charged for the public.

BAI Mysore Centre Chairman K. Ajit Narayan, Hon. Secretary A.S. Yoganarasimha, CREDAI, Mysore Chapter President N.S. Muralidhar and Expo Committee Hon. Secretary Udai S. Kumar were present at the press meet held at Patrakarthara Bhavan.