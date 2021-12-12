Row over Left-Right divide in Rangayana: Rangayana junior artistes deny differences over ideologies

December 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that there is no crisis, confusions or complexities in Mysuru Rangayana, the theatre repertory’s junior artistes maintained that things are going on smoothly in Rangayana and the audience have been totally co-operative for all the activities undertaken by the theatre repertory.

In a press release, the artistes said that some persons have been falsely claiming in social media and other platforms that there was a crisis in Rangayana with the atmosphere getting polluted and harassment of artistes by the Director. But in fact, there is no harassment or problems for them (Junior artistes) and also they do not see any Left or Right leanings in Rangayana as alleged by an outside group, they said.

Pointing out that they are working as full time Rangayana artistes since November 2020, they said that all artistes in Rangayana, whether Junior or Senior, are working together and staging plays such as ‘Parva’ and ‘Moogana Makkalu.’

Arguing that Rangayana Director has introduced them to all aspects of the theatre, they maintained that they are now fully engaged in all activities of the theatre repertory.

Contending that all activities are going in Rangayana as usual, they said that outside forces need not use them for their personal agenda.

Holding that their sole purpose is that there should be no obstacles for the forthcoming National Theatre Festival and also for the invited guests, they said that this press release was issued with permission from the Director, in order to clear all confusions and put an end to malicious campaign being carried out by some.