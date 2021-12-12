INS Shivalik model to be open for public display tomorrow

December 12, 2021

Anti-aircraft gun, decommissioned submarine too will be displayed at General K.S. Thimayya Museum, Madikeri

Madikeri: A huge model of INS Shivalik, an anti-aircraft gun and a decommissioned submarine, which have been added as new additions apart from other memorabilia that includes ‘Himmat’ T-50 battle tank and MiG-20 plane will be on display at Sunny Side, General Kodandera S. Thimayya Museum here from tomorrow.

Till now, only one ship anchor was on display in the museum and not many of the Indian Navy relics were there. But now with the addition of the INS Shivalik and a submarine being added to the existing attractions, it is a befitting tribute to the celebrated General who is Kodagu’s pride.

The INS Shivalik model, submarine and the anti-aircraft gun were brought to Madikeri from Visakhapatnam Naval Base in giant many-wheeled trucks and have been placed on the museum campus for a formal handing over and opening. Vishakapatnam Naval Officer, INS Shivalik model designer Sudanshu and staff have arrived at Sunny Side and have installed the models.

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, who arrived at Madikeri this morning, will officially hand over the model of INS Shivalik, anti-aircraft gun and a decommissioned submarine to Field Marshal Cariappa and General Thimmaiah Forum tomorrow (Dec. 13) at 11 am and the models will be open for public display.

Rear Admiral Iychettira Belliappa Uthaiah, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Pattacheruvanda Thimmaiah, Forum President Col. (Retd.) Kandrathanda Subbaiah, Convenor Maj. Biddanda Nanda Nanjappa, retired Naval officers, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Satish, Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra, Kannada and Culture Department Assistant Director Darshana and others will be present.

In view of the arrival of Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, a Naval Chopper yesterday conducted a aerial survey at Madikeri. Landing and takeoff trials were also conducted at the Golf grounds. After conducting the aerial survey of surrounding places, the Naval Chopper flew back to Bengaluru.

About INS Shivalik

INS Shivalik is designed to escape detection by normal radars and surveillance equipment. Special aerodynamics, equipment and material used in designing and building these ships make it very difficult to monitor their movements. That’s why they are called ‘stealth frigates.’

With INS Shivalik, India made it to the elite club of eight nations that build stealth warships, adding new fire power and muscle to its Navy. Apart from India, only the US, Russia, UK, France, Sweden, Japan, Italy and China have the capability to build stealth warships of this size and class. The vessel was ordered in 1999 and saw its keel laid down on July 11, 2001 by shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Limited. As a multi-role warship, the INS Shivalik is fielded with a varying group of armament options to contend with aerial, surface and underwater threats.