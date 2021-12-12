Hardinge Circle UGD work has a gaping hole

December 12, 2021

Damaged pipeline not found despite digging 17 feet

Mysore/Mysuru: The Underground Drainage (UGD) works taken up by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) near the ever-busy Hardinge Circle is causing a lot of inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians, who will have to wait for five more days for the works to be completed.

The works have been taken up on the road between the Circle and Bengaluru-Nilgiris Road two days ago after MCC officials noticed the manhole on the stretch collapsed.

A 17 ft. deep trench has been dug up and no precautionary steps such as installation of warning signboards have been put up to warn motorists. Even the road is not closed for traffic which could lead to accidents.

MCC Zone-4 and 6 Junior Engineer Jagadish, speaking to Star of Mysore said that the old UGD pipeline was laid about 20 years ago which was sufficient for the population then. As years passed by and the population too increased, the UGD pipeline was unable to withstand the pressure and due to chemicals being produced by sewage water, pipe erosion process had taken place which has destroyed the pipeline.

He further said that a few days back, the MCC team noticed that the earth around the manhole had collapsed and after inspecting the spot, a 17 ft. deep trench was dug up, but still the UGD pipeline could not be located. This could be due to the chemical reaction, he added.

Jagadish said that the works to lay 28 mts. long 12 concrete pipes of 600 mm diameter at a cost of Rs. 5 lakh has already commenced and added that the works will be completed in five days.