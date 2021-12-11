Power tariff hike on cards
News, Top Stories

Power tariff hike on cards

December 11, 2021

Bengaluru: Less than six months after the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) approved an average increase in tariff by 30 paise per unit for all electricity supply companies, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCom) has proposed to the KERC to hike power tariff by Rs. 1.23 to Rs. 1.58 per unit.

All the Escoms submit tariff applications before the KERC every year in December. Though it is not clear how much tariff increase Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has proposed, the recommended rates are likely to be in the similar range.

After receiving proposals, the KERC will decide on the tariffs and would conduct public hearings before announcing the actual hike.

The tariff hike application will be scrutinised and after acceptance, it will be notified. This is likely to take at least another month. Officials said the proposal is similar to what was made last year also. “It is an annual exercise to submit our proposals seeking revision in power tariff, after which KERC hears the case on why the proposal has been made and then the final announcement is done. KERC usually does not accept the proposal made but does announce an annual revision,” officials said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching