MLA Ramdas holds meeting with Labour, Skill and HRD Department officials

December 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Taking forward his plans on employment generation and skill training, K.R. Constituency MLA S.A. Ramdas held a meeting with officials of Labour, Skill and HRD Departments here on Friday.

Addressing the officials, Ramdas sought the involvement of everyone in making India a ‘Vishwaguru’ (global leader) by 2030, as is the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stressing on the need for skilful use of our vast human resources, he said that it is important to realise the concepts of Vocal to Local, Atma Nirbhar, StartUp India etc., in the real sense.

Underlining the need for lessening the dependence on imports, he said that productivity is key for making India self-reliant in every aspect.

He called for a perfect co-ordination between Skill Development, Factories and Boilers, Labour, Education, DIC, CIPET, Training and Employment Departments to ensure that our skilled human resources are fully and judiciously utilised.

Stressing on the need for establishing women-oriented industries such as Textiles, Hosiery, Garments etc., he said that all Departments should be brought under one umbrella for skill development and employment generation.

The meeting resolved to find out self-employment opportunities in the next 10 years, the type of jobs that is most suitable for school drop-outs or less educated, number of vacancies in MSME and other industries. It was also resolved to prepare a model on building a strong India in the next 10 years.

Continuing, Ramdas said that house-to-house visits in the MCC Wards of K.R. Constituency will be taken out for five days from Jan.3 to 7, 2022 to provide information on type of jobs available and skill training to be imparted.

Pointing out that the Industries Department is carrying out a survey on human resources available, Ramdas said that he has already held talks with Union Minister for Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan and Karnataka Minister for Skill Development Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan on advanced skill development training and job generation.

Officials from several Departments, representatives from Industries such as Jubilant, Gopaldas, Jockey Industries, Nestle, TVS etc., and staff of CIPET, GTTC and Education Department were present.