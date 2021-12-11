Signature campaign launched to Save Chamundi Hill

December 11, 2021

One can sign at Dr. Rajkumar flag post near K.R. Circle; 10 am to 5 pm

Mysore/Mysuru: A seven-day signature campaign to press for the protection of Chamundi Hill as a religious place and not as a tourist destination was launched on Dec. 9. The campaign also asked the Government to ban the movement of private vehicles and set up a dedicated public service that will amount to less pressure on the already fragile ecosystem.

The campaign has been launched at Dr. Rajkumar flag post near K.R. Circle and will be there for seven days from 10 am to 5 pm. Public can affix their signature and the campaign aims at gathering maximum signatures.

The Save Chamundi Hill campaign against development activities atop Chamundi Hill came after the recent meeting of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) where activists decided to gather public opinion against destructive projects atop the Hill that is facing a series of landslides.

The meeting felt that it was necessary to launch a protest along with the signature campaign apart from initiating a legal battle against indiscriminate destruction of the Hill. The MGP meeting had resolved to educate people, particularly the student community on the importance of Chamundi Hill and how it is crucial for the survival of Mysuru city.

At the signature campaign, volunteers were seen speaking to every visitor on the importance of the Hill and also how a financially-minded Government was destroying the sanctity of the Hill that was once only meant for religious activity. They said that half of the Hill has become a concrete jungle with no green space.

Chamundi Hill had both historic and heritage value apart from its environmental significance and people visiting the hill were apprised of the dangers of development. In the name of development, the authorities are bent upon creating new infrastructure to facilitate tourist inflow to the Hill and the impact of mindless development is already being witnessed as a couple of portions of the Hill have crashed, unable to withstand the pressure.

Increased tourist flow has brought more pressure on the roads and due to rains, the loose soil has collapsed. The only solution for this is to ban vehicular traffic and allow only dedicated public transport to the Hill, activists said. They plan to reach out to more people in the days ahead, mobilising opinion against the project

Parashuramegowda of Parisara Balaga, MGP Founder Bhamy V. Shenoy and other members were present. Several eco-friendly organisations of Mysuru have extended their support to the signature campaign.