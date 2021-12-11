7,000 signatures in two days; need for more awareness

December 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Save Chamundi Hill signature campaign has got over 7,000 signatures in two days and a majority of the signatories are college students and youths who are aware of the mindless destruction. “But looking at the response of people, we felt that more awareness is needed to save the Hill. We have a long way to go to achieve the aim,” said Bhamy V. Shenoy, one of the key personalities behind the campaign.

“Five percent of the people came to sign on their own and many came after we were able to convince them. 10 percent people were curious and they signed after listening to us. Most were unaware and they did not realise the magnitude of the destruction nor they were understanding what we were doing as part of the campaign. 15 to 20 percent of people we spoke to avoided signing,” he said.

There has to be systematic public campaigns to make people aware and once they are convinced, it is not difficult to pressurise the Government to step back from destruction of green space atop Hill, he said.

“Right awareness and right messaging and at the right time will make people act. A couple from Yemen volunteered to sign as we were able to convince them of the bad effects of global warming and environmental degradation,” Bhamy Shenoy said.