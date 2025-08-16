MLC urges Govt. to roll back Zoo, KRS entrance fee hike
News

MLC urges Govt. to roll back Zoo, KRS entrance fee hike

August 16, 2025

Bengaluru: Strongly opposing the State Government’s order hiking the entry fee in respect of the famed Mysuru Zoo (Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens) and the Krishana Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam that has come into effect from Aug. 1, MLC C.N. Manjegowda has urged the Government to roll back the hiked fee.

Raising the issue during Question Hour in the Legislative Council here on Wednesday, Manjegowda said that the State Government has all of a sudden hiked the Zoo and KRS Dam entry free.

Pointing out that the two prominent tourist spots see a high footfall on all days and a much higher footfalls during public holidays, festivals  and especially during weekends, he said that the entrance fee hike has been a burden on tourists and visitors.

Terming the hike as unscientific and unjust, the MLC said that the Government has also hiked the entrance fee to other tourist spot — Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, located in the vicinity of the city.

Criticising the Government for hiking the entrance fee in the name of improving facilities at the tourist spots, Manjegowda urged the Government to immediately roll back the hiked fee and thus bring some sort of relief to lakhs of tourists who visit the tourist spots every year.

Replying to Manjegowda’s demand, Minister N.S. Boseraju, who is also the leader of the House (Legislative Council), said that he would bring the matter to the notice of the concerned Minister.

