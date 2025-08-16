Sri Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji passes away at 82
News

Sri Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji passes away at 82

August 16, 2025

Bengaluru: Sri Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji, the first pontiff of Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Mutt, Kengeri on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, passed away at the age of 82, yesterday midnight.

Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji, was suffering from age-related illness and breathed his last at about 12.01 am. The mortal remains of the Seer has been kept at the Mutt premises, for the devotees and dignitaries to pay their last respects. The last rites were performed at the Mutt premises today afternoon.

The Seer had anointed Sri Nischalanandanatha Swamiji as his successor at a ceremony in December 2024. Nischalandanatha Swamiji will be supervising the rituals related to the funeral of his Senior Pontiff.

The Senior Swamiji had hit headlines when he had publicly asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in June 2024 to step down to make his deputy D.K. Shivakumar as the Chief Minister, only to stoke a controversy.

