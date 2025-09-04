MMC&RI gets 50 more medical seats
MMC&RI gets 50 more medical seats

September 4, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The long-pending demand for sanctioning additional medical seats at Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) has finally been fulfilled, with the National Medical Commission (NMC) approving the institute’s request.

Following the NMC’s approval, MMC&RI will receive 50 additional MBBS seats starting this academic year, increasing the total intake from 200 to 250 seats.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. K.R. Dakshayani said that the institute had submitted a proposal to the NMC two years ago, seeking an increase in seat allocation.

“The institute has adequate teaching and non-teaching staff, classrooms, laboratories, and other necessary infrastructure to accommodate the additional students,” she said.

Dr. Dakshayani further noted that MMC&RI, which began with just 50 students, has grown to accommodate 200 students over the years. “We are well-prepared to admit more students if the State Government decides to further increase the intake in the future,” she added.

It is noteworthy that the NMC has recently sanctioned 450 additional MBBS seats across eight medical colleges in Karnataka, including MMC&RI.

