DC hails Newspaper Distributors’ service

September 4, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy inaugurated World Newspaper Day celebrations this morning by cutting a cake in front of the iconic Dufferin Clock Tower, opposite Devaraja Market.

The event was jointly organised by Karnataka State Newspaper Distributors Federation and the Newspaper Distributors Welfare Association, Mysuru.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Reddy lauded the invaluable service of newspaper distributors, who tirelessly deliver papers to people’s doorsteps.

“The day for many begins with reading the newspaper. In this context, newspaper distributors play a vital role in society, braving rain, scorching sun and harsh weather to ensure timely delivery,” he said, extending his best wishes to them.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, in her address, highlighted how newspapers have retained their importance and relevance despite stiff challenges from social and electronic media. “Newspapers continue to hold the trust of readers because of their credibility and authenticity,” she noted.

MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif praised the dedication of newspaper distributors, saying their work begins even before sunrise. Recalling the humble beginnings of former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who started his career as a newspaper distributor, he said, “Distributors serve society by delivering news from across the world to readers every single day.”

Former Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) President S.T. Ravikumar, Chief Reporter of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra, recalled that during the recent State-level convention of newspaper distributors held in Mysuru, they presented their grievances to the Government. Expressing hope that their demands would be met, he wished them good health and a prosperous future.

The event was attended by Mysuru District Newspaper Distributors Welfare Association President J.S. Homadev, Vice-President M. Nagaraj, office-bearers C. Shivanna, S. Chinnaraju, C.D. Harish, R. Shivakumar, Srikanth, Directors P.K. Satish Babu, A.R. Prabhakar Rao, D. Hemanth Kumar, M. Shivalinga, N. Nanjundaiah, Mysuru Hotel Owners Credit Co-operative Society President Narayan V. Hegde, former MDJA General Secretary M. Subramanya, KUWJ State Committee Member B. Raghavendra, Rajyotsava Awardee distributor Javarappa and several others.