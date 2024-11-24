MUDA to MCC layout transfers gain traction

November 24, 2024

MCC Commissioner inspects areas to verify infrastructure availability

Mysuru: The process of transferring fully developed residential layouts with essential infrastructure, developed by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has gained momentum.

Apart from MCC, some of these layouts fall under the jurisdiction of City Municipal Councils, Town Municipal Councils, and Village Panchayats.

Recently, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy chaired a meeting at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium with officials from MUDA, MCC, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Ltd. (CESC), MCC Underground Drainage Division, and Vani Vilas Water Works.

During the meeting, he stressed the importance of transferring fully developed layouts, complete with infrastructure, to the MCC and relevant local bodies for proper maintenance, as per Government directives.

Officials were instructed to conduct site visits and joint inspections to verify the availability of essential infrastructure, such as drinking water, roads, playgrounds, underground drainage, parks and electricity. Layouts meeting these criteria were to be prioritised and systematically handed over to the respective authorities.

Joint inspections

In line with this, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rehman Sharif, Superintending Engineer K.J. Sindhu, along with the Zonal officers, development officers, engineers and revenue officials, are conducting on-site inspections of both MUDA-developed and private residential layouts across the city of Mysuru.

Over 800 residential layouts have been developed in Mysuru city and its outskirts. Some of these layouts lack even basic infrastructure, with overgrown vegetation and dilapidated conditions. Only 200 layouts are deemed suitable for habitation while decisions regarding the remaining 600 layouts are yet to be made.

Officials have now begun the process of transferring fully developed residential layouts (with 100 percent infrastructure) to the MCC and respective local governing bodies. They have emphasised the need to complete the remaining work promptly.

Once the transfer is complete, local bodies will be responsible for the maintenance of cleanliness, drinking water, roads, drains, street lighting and parks in the layouts under their jurisdiction.

Additionally, they will be expected to collect property tax annually to fund the maintenance of these essential services. The Commissioner confirmed to Star of Mysore that the MCC will take over the management of these layouts moving forward.

Responsible for maintenance

Private individuals and developers, housing cooperatives and MUDA have developed residential layouts across Mysuru city, including in Dattagalli, Chennamma Devegowda, Karthik Layout, Srirampura 3rd Phase, Devanur 3rd Phase and Metagalli.

The responsibility for their maintenance, including accounts, revenue, and cleanliness, must be transferred to the MCC, Hootagalli City Municipality, and the Town Municipalities of Rammanahalli, Bogadi, and Srirampura. — Ashaad-Ur-Rehman Sharif, Commissioner, Mysuru City Corporation