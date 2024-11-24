Five years on, Saraswathipuram Fire Station left to crumble
Five years on, Saraswathipuram Fire Station left to crumble

November 24, 2024

Apathy reigns as debate drags on: Repairs on heritage lines or rebuild entirely?

Mysuru: Fire and Emergency Services personnel, who risk their lives to safeguard the public during fire mishaps, now face an equally perilous situation — the crumbling Fire Station building at Saraswathipuram. Years of delays and indecision have left them working in constant fear of a collapse.

The root cause? A lack of commitment from elected representatives and infighting among heritage experts vying for credit, leaving the 120-year-old heritage structure in a state of limbo. The crisis began in August 2019 when heavy rains caused the facade and portico of the building to collapse. Despite numerous inspection visits by politicians and heritage experts, no progress has been made.

Back then, even the Chief Minister, along with his Cabinet colleagues and MLAs, promised immediate restoration — but five years on, their assurances remain hollow. Currently, about 60 fire personnel operate out of a deteriorating section of the building, clinging to prayers for their safety as they carry out their duties.

When the collapse occurred, the Fire and Emergency Services Department promptly wrote to the Public Works Department (PWD), which estimated the restoration cost at Rs. 45 lakh.

The Fire Department even deposited Rs. 22 lakh with the PWD to initiate repairs. Yet, just as work was about to begin, objections from the District-Level Heritage Experts Committee brought the process to a halt.

The issue resurfaced when Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar inspected the site, advocating for repairs without damaging the heritage structure.

However, Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda called for demolishing the structure and building anew, leaving the project’s future uncertain.

Adding to the chaos, A. Devaraju, Commissioner of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, revealed that a report had been submitted to the District Administration for comprehensive repairs in line with heritage standards. Yet, without adequate funds, even this plan remains a pipe dream.

Chief Fire Officer P.S. Jayaramaiah confirmed plans to construct a Regional Training Centre and staff quarters on the remaining land, but the fate of the iconic building remains grim.

The prolonged indecision not only jeopardises the lives of those working within but also stands as a stark symbol of administrative apathy and misplaced priorities. How long before a tragedy forces action?

