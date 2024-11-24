76th NCC Day in city: Cadets spread patriotic fervour

November 24, 2024

Mysuru: A grand bike and four-wheeler rally was held in the city this morning to celebrate the 76th National Cadet Corps (NCC) Day, organised by the alumni of the 4 Kar Air Squadron, NCC. Hundreds of rallyists traversed the city’s roads.

The rally began at the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near the Palace North Gate and proceeded to Hotel Southern Star, bringing together Air Wing cadets and alumni. The event was flagged off by Traffic ACP Parashuramappa at the Palace North Gate, with participants carrying the National flag, spreading the message of patriotism.

The rally passed through prominent locations, including Hardinge Circle, Basaveshwara Circle, Chamaraja Double Road, Ramaswamy Circle, JLB Road, and Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle).

At the Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle, the participants paid their respects to the statue of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa, honouring his legacy as a revered military leader and a lasting inspiration to the NCC.

The rally concluded at Hotel Southern Star, where a stage event was held.

Cadets and officers of 4 Kar Air Squadron, NCC in front of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa statue at the Circle named after him on Vinoba Road in city this morning. As the Chief of the Army, Cariappa was instrumental in the formation of the Territorial Army in 1949. Though NCC had been already formed in 1948, it was Cariappa who extended support during its formative years.

Supporting Indian Army

Speaking at the stage event, Col. Rohit Thakur of 4 Kar AIR SQN NCC, Mysuru, emphasised the pivotal role senior NCC Cadets can play in supporting the Indian Army during wartime. He predicted that India’s Military would emerge as one of the strongest in the world in the coming years.

Highlighting India’s anticipated economic growth to a 35-trillion-dollar economy by 2047, Col. Thakur stated that India’s defence forces would also grow in strength and become one of the world’s most powerful armed forces.

“With the Russia-Ukraine war intensifying, especially after North Korea extended its army support to Russia, the world faces the potential of another major global conflict. India is fully prepared for this,” he remarked.

He further underscored the need for the public to better understand the role of the Armed Forces during both peace and war. The NCC has consistently supported the Army in times of need, he added.

NCC Training Academy

Col. Thakur also shared plans for establishing an NCC Training Academy on a 3.5-acre site in Alanahalli, Mysuru, with an estimated cost of Rs. 25 crore. He mentioned discussions with the District Minister and the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) for funding but noted that no response had yet been received.

“The NCC Day is a celebration of the organisation’s enduring contributions to national service and youth empowerment,” he said. He also stressed the importance of raising public awareness about NCC’s achievements and honouring its dedication and excellence.

Col. Thakur presented a Power Point presentation on the proposed Academy project.

Other dignitaries including Commanding Officer of 4 Kar AIR SQN NCC, Mysuru, Wg. Cdr. Ashish, Group Captain Abhinav Chaturvedi, Retired Aero-Modelling Instructor Nagaraju, Inventor and Eco-conscious thinker Somender Singh, and Flt. Lt. Punya Nanjappa also interacted with the cadets.

President of the Alumni of 4 Kar AIR SQN NCC Dr. Anil Thomas, Vice-President Dr. Madhav Deshpande, Founder and Secretary Uma Venkatesh, Treasurer Dr. Anitha Bansilal, Joint Treasurer Shankar Danagoudru and others were present.