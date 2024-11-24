MUDA 50:50 sites scam: Officials scramble to submit details to Probe Commission

November 24, 2024

Question of missing survey numbers in approved layout plans of four residential projects

Mysuru: Officials of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) are scrambling to compile and submit documents to the One-Man Commission appointed by the State Government to investigate the 50:50 site allocation scam.

During a recent visit to the MUDA office, Commission head Justice P.N. Desai raised serious objections to the omission of survey numbers in the approved layout plans of four major residential projects developed by MUDA.

The Commission is also investigating scams involving site allocations under incentive schemes and alternative site distributions. During his inspection of files at the MUDA office, Justice Desai discovered that the approved plans for Ravindranath Tagore Nagar (R.T. Nagar), Lalithadrinagar North, South and Nachanahalli Palya layouts were missing critical survey numbers.

Spending the day admonishing officials for this lapse, Justice Desai instructed them to submit comprehensive details, including supporting documents, to the Commission’s office at Kumarakrupa Guest House in Bengaluru.

The Commission has turned its focus to these four layouts, as several alternative sites were sanctioned in connection with them. A significant number of MUDA sites were allocated as ‘alternatives,’ raising suspicions about the deliberate omission of survey numbers in approved plans.

Reports suggest massive corruption in the allocation of alternative sites. In the 220-acre R.T. Nagar layout, around 50 acres of land with varied survey numbers were allegedly released under the influence of powerful individuals. This has allowed private parties to exploit infrastructure like roads, drains, water and electricity intended for R.T. Nagar residents.

The Commission is also investigating allegations that, during the land acquisition process from 2007-08 to the formation of R.T. Nagar and Lalithadrinagar layouts in 2018-19, acquisitions were deliberately dropped to favour private entities, resulting in substantial financial gains for them. These serious charges remain under close scrutiny by the Commission.