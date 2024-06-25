Stop 50:50 distribution of sites to land losers

June 25, 2024

Rampant complaints of violation in MUDA: MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda orders Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar to…

Mysore/Mysuru: Taking a different stand from previous BJP Government’s policy, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman K. Marigowda has directed MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar to stop the process for distribution of sites as per 50:50 ratio. The violation is suspected to have caused a loss of hundreds of crores of rupees to MUDA.

In a note sent from his Office to the MUDA Commissioner, Marigowda said that the halting of site distribution follows numerous complaints citing violation of law and Government directions.

The note said that, the site distribution must get approval from MUDA Members after placing complete details regarding 50:50 basis site distribution since 2021, at MUDA’s next meeting.

The Special Land Acquisition Officer (SLAO), the Technical Section Engineers and Surveyors should scrutinise all the applications received seeking site allotment and submit a comprehensive report at the meeting.

Subsequently, the matter should be discussed and a decision should be taken. Also, a proposal in this regard must be forwarded to the Government for consideration, according to the note, a copy of which has been sent to MUDA Secretary, Special Land Acquisition Officer, all Zonal Officers, Special Tahsildars and the Sub-Registrar in MUDA Office.

Reacting to this decision, MUDA Chairman Marigowda said that land losers have already been allotted incentive sites as per the mutual agreement reached between MUDA and the land owner farmers who have parted with their land for formation of residential layouts.

But now, sites are being sanctioned to them afresh in clear violation of the law and norms, he said adding that he has sent a note to the MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar in this regard.

Following complaints that the land losers who have already been allotted incentive sites are being allotted sites once again, a note was issued on Mar.16, 2024 seeking to provide complete information on site allotment to land losers. But there was no reply from the authorities to the notice, he added.

Continuing, he said that in his latest note, he has asked the authorities to provide complete details on allotment of all incentive sites to land losers since 2021 at MUDA’s next meeting.

The Commissioner has been told to submit a report regarding sanction of incentive sites as per agreement between MUDA and the land owners and also not to allot any incentive sites until the matter is approved, he said.