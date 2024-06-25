Gilded metal sheet of Nalwadi Statue dome falls off
June 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A piece of gilded metal sheet covering the dome of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s Statue installed at K.R. Circle in the city, has fallen, triggering concerns among heritage lovers in the city.

According to a shopkeeper, the metal broke and fell off about three to four days ago and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities remained unaware of the same. A crack has also appeared on the tiles of the dome, he added.

Even earlier too, a portion of the concrete of the dome had fallen, while a crack had appeared in the statue of the erstwhile Maharaja of Mysore, adding to the concerns of the public, who often rue over lackadaisical attitude of MCC authorities, when it comes to maintenance of heritage buildings.

While a piece of the metal has fallen from the dome, two other similar structures are expected to meet the similar fate, if MCC continues to be nonchalant, without taking any steps in the interest of heritage attractions in the city.

The recurring damage is attributed to the wires used for illumination of the structure during Dasara, Nalwadi Jayanti and other occasions. Hence, it calls for being careful with a skilful approach while fixing illumination bulbs, without ignoring the safety of such prominent structures in the city.

The local vendors said, the metal piece fell with a thud emitting a huge sound. Had it fallen and hit the passersby, the possibilities of mishap couldn’t have been ignored. With two more such metal pieces expected to fall anytime, MCC should wake up to the situation and repair them at the earliest, they demanded.

