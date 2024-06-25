Nalwadi Statue maintenance: MCC Commissioner clarifies

June 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: When Star of Mysore contacted MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff this morning, he said: “Unlike previous days, statues and parks in the city are well-maintained now. Following the news related to Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s statue that has appeared in media today, we have referred the matter to authorities concerned.”

Continuing he said, “when it comes to heritage structures, we are constrained to an extent, but still we have been maintaining them to the much possible extent. We are ready to hand over the maintenance of such structures to organisations, sans providing any financial support from our side. But, they can put up a board about taking care of maintenance works.”

Meanwhile, District Heritage Committee Member Prof. N.S. Rangaraju said, MCC should take up regular maintenance and inspection of such heritage structures and places of importance irrespective of statues and parks to avoid the damages. Some of the NGOs are willing to take up the maintenance on their own, but MCC is unwilling to facilitate their request, he added.

Nalwadi, a celebrated ruler of erstwhile Mysore province, has enormously contributed for the development of Princely State. In recognition of his vast contributions, a life-size marble Statue of Nalwadi was installed in the heart of the city and was unveiled by Sir M. Visvesvaraya on Oct. 16, 1952.