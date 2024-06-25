A novel way to keep Cheluvamba Park greener

June 25, 2024

Backwashing water from VVWW to be used to water trees, plants and nursery at the park

Mysore/Mysuru: Cheluvamba Park in Yadavagiri on KRS Road in the city is all set to have an enhanced green look, with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) finding a novel way to water plants and trees. The backwashing water of Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), the water supply wing of MCC, will be used to take care of water requirements of the park.

The backwashing water (water used to clean water filters at VVWW) was earlier being released daily to Kukkarahalli Lake, through a pipeline connected to the water body on Bogadi Road in city. As the water was unfit for domestic consumption, it is released to the lake, to avoid wasting the water.

Now, it has been decided to use the same water judiciously to maintain the green cover of Cheluvamba Park, located at MCC Ward No. 18 in Yadavagiri. MCC also has a nursery in the park, where ornamental plants used to adorn the beauty of medians on city roads, are also grown.

The backwashing water will be now stored in a water sump under construction behind Swami Vivekananda statue at the park. The sump is of one lakh litre water storage capacity and the water will be used to nurture plants and trees and fountain at the park.

Ravindra, a former Corporator of Ward No.18, said: “Cheluvamba Park, one of the oldest and well-developed parks in the city, was facing water scarcity. Daily water was supplied from tankers, but it was insufficient to maintain the nursery. The borewell was also going defunct at times. Hence, as a permanent solution, sump is being built and water stored in the sump will also be used to restore the fountain at the park.”

Mohammed Mustafa, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of VVWW, told Star of Mysore: “About 20 lakh to 30 lakh litres of water used for backwashing is released to Kukkarahalli lake and Raja Kaluve in Railway Layout. Of which, some amount of water will be diverted and stored at Cheluvamba Park, for which a water sump is being built at the cost of Rs. 5 lakh. The works on building the sump is expected to be completed by this month end.”